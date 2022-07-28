INDYCAR Statement on Josef Newgarden

Following the event at Iowa Speedway and per INDYCAR protocol, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, was evaluated this afternoon by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows.

The examination determined that Newgarden is cleared to participate in tomorrow’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Newgarden will be re-evaluated after the session to determine if he’s cleared to resume all racing activities for the remainder of the Gallagher Grand Prix event.

NTT IndyCar Series PR