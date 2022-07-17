SRX: I-55 Raceway Post-Race Notes: Tony Stewart Wins

Race Recap: Tony Stewart captured his second win of the 2022 SRX season on Saturday night in front of a full house at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri.

Stewart finished second in Heat 1 and won Heat 2. With the best average finish of the heat races, Stewart started the 70-lap Main Event from the pole position and held off a hard charging Marco Andretti to score the win.

Andretti finished second for the third week in a row followed by Ken Schrader who made his SRX Series debut on Saturday night.

With his finish, Andretti unofficially takes over the points lead ahead of Ryan Newman and Tony Stewart.

Post-Race Quotes:

Tony Stewart (Winner): “This place is pretty awesome. Kenny Schrader and these fans are diehard race fans and you aren’t going to find fans that are any more diehard in this country for late models, modifieds and sprint cars than here at Pevely. Appreciate Kenny and all his staff, just everybody that works hard at this race track. It’s hard, it’s been a 90-degree day, sunny, windy, everything that kills dirt tracks and their staff did an awesome job giving us an awesome race track. I love it when it gets close to the wall like that, that’s when I’m having the most fun. Last year when we got ready to go to Denver for the NHRA race on Sunday, we had just won the championship at Nashville and now we won at Pevely, so looking forward to going to Denver tomorrow and having a good time.”

Marco Andretti (Finished 2nd in the Main Event): “This place is so fun. I was taking care of the tires, but then we went yellow for (Hailie) Deegan for so long that I had the better tires at the end but ran out of time. I think if I wasn’t thinking about the championship, I would have had a better go at Tony (Stewart) there at the end.”

Ken Schrader (Finished 3rd in the Main Event): “Just wasn’t good enough. You know, I wasn’t aggressive enough in the second heat. I figured out what I got, and it was fun.”

Ryan Newman (Finished 4th in the Main Event): “We either got hit or hit everything but the pace car. A decent points night. Just never got any kind of track position. Behind the eight ball all night starting 13th. I was on the outside of (Paul) Tracy and I guess he didn’t see me and ran me in to the fence, knocked the nose off me and killed his night. Wasn’t my fault. He has a mirror and didn’t use it. Ultimately, a good comeback. We were third coming to the white. Just fun racing. Not bad for a tore up race car. We’ll see if they can get her fixed for next weekend.”

Greg Biffle (Finished 5th in the Main Event): “It was pretty exciting. It was up and down, up and down and I’d gain positions and then it seemed like every wreck I would have to check out of it to miss it and lose all my positions. I kept having to move back and then pass cars to get back to the front again. We were headed that way, just needed more green laps. We ran some there under caution and that really hurt me.”

Ernie Francis Jr. (Finished 6th on the Main Event): “You know, wasn’t really scheduled for this one so we just went out there and tried to get to the front, trying to charge it every lap. We had a really good run in the heat races. Our car was really fast. Me and Tony Stewart had some great battles out there. In the feature I got up in to turn two, got up there a little hot and looped it around trying to get the car to rotate on me. Went to the back of the field and raced our way back up to sixth. Happy about that. The car looks a little beat up, but it’s all good. Car still has four wheels on it. Still went from tail end of the field to sixth there at the end, so we’ll take that. We were pretty fast out there, and I think everybody knows it.”

Main Event Results at I-55 Raceway:

Finishing Position Driver Car Number 1 Tony Stewart 14 2 Marco Andretti 98 3 Ken Schrader 52 4 Ryan Newman 39 5 Greg Biffle 69 6 Ernie Francis Jr 99 7 Michael Waltrip 15 8 Paul Tracy 3 9 Hailie Deegan 38 10 Tony Kanaan 6 11 Bobby Labonte 18 12 Matt Kenseth 5 13 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1

Heat 2 Results at I-55 Raceway:

Finishing Position Driver Car Number 1 Tony Stewart 14 2 Tony Kanaan 6 3 Ernie Francis Jr. 99 4 Matt Kenseth 5 5 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 6 Bobby Labonte 18 7 Ryan Newman 39 8 Hailie Deegan 38 9 Ken Schrader 52 10 Greg Biffle 69 11 Michael Waltrip 15 12 Marco Andretti 98 13 Paul Tracy 3

Heat 1 Results at I-55 Raceway:

Finishing Position Driver Car Number 1 Ken Schrader 52 2 Tony Stewart 14 3 Marco Andretti 98 4 Hailie Deegan 38 5 Greg Biffle 69 6 Ernie Francis Jr. 99 7 Paul Tracy 3 8 Michael Waltrip 15 9 Bobby Labonte 18 10 Ryan Newman 39 11 Tony Kanaan 6 12 Matt Kenseth 5 13 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1

Next Race: The Camping World SRX Series will conclude the 2022 season on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Sharon Speedway. Father and son duo Dave and Ryan Blaney will join field to compete against Tony Stewart, Marco Andretti, Greg Biffle, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth and Chase Elliott. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

