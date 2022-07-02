DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fayette County Speedway Canceled

With the safety of fans, drivers and officials in mind, DIRTcar and Fayette County Speedway officials have canceled Wednesday’s event due to forecasted extreme temperatures.

The event for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds will not be made up.

Illinois-Indiana Week will now begin Thursday, July 7, with the 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

DIRTcar Series PR