CHARLESTON CANCELED: DIRTcar Summer Nationals Graves 40 at Charleston Speedway Canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, DIRTcar and Charleston Speedway officials have decided to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified events at Charleston Speedway, scheduled for July 5.

There will not be a makeup date for the Summer Nationals and Summit Modifieds.

Illinois-Indiana Week will now begin on Wednesday, July 6, with the second visit of the season to Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

