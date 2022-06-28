Camirand Wins Newfoundland Inaugural Race; Mechanical Issues for Ranger

Marc-Antoine Camirand offered team Paillé Course//Racing its second straight victory, on Sunday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series was at Eastbound International Speedway for its inaugural race in Newfoundland. Camirand dominated most of the Pro-Line 225, while his teammate Andrew Ranger showed great speed early in the race but suffered engine failure.

Both Paillé Course//Racing cars were very fast this weekend on the banked oval track in Avondale, NL. Although it was a new track for everybody, both cars were very fast from the beginning of the weekend. Due to inclement weather forecast, qualifying was canceled, and practice times were used to set the starting line-up for the Pro-Line 225. Andrew Ranger was third on the grid as Marc-Antoine Camirand scored the fifth place. The race was postponed to Sunday morning because of the rain.

Early in the race, both Paillé Course//Racing cars showed great speed, with both GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 and n°27 Camaros running in the top three. Marc-Antoine Camirand took the lead at lap 87 and never looked back afterwards.

“We have shown that we can run up front since the beginning of the season, we came close a couple of times, but this time was our turn. I’m so happy for my team at Camirand Performance that has been working so hard. I couldn’t be prouder of them. I also couldn’t be thankful enough of GM Paillé who made that all possible,” said the driver of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n° 96 Camaro.

Camirand led 138 laps in the race, held off pressure from behind and finally won his first victory in 2022, his third in the NASCAR Pinty’s series. “I was careful at the beginning of the race, and I was saving my mechanic. I knew that my car was very fast on the long run, and it paid off,” explained Camirand, who sits at the top of the NASCAR Pinty’s point standings after four races.

His Paillé Course//Racing teammate Andrew Ranger was also very fast early in the race, battling for the lead after taking the start from third place. Unfortunately, he suffered an engine failure after 42 laps.

“I’m disappointed that we traveled from so far and that we were not able to show what the car was capable of, but it’s also part of racing. I’m primed to return strong to the Toronto Indy. I’m sure that we can come back really strong with my GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n° 27 Camaro.

Paillé Course//Racing, Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger will be back in action on July 15th, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series returns to the streets of Toronto as part of the Honda Indy event, after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Marc-Antoine Camirand PR