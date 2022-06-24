Friday, Jun 24

Jean-Philippe Bergeron to participate in historic race in Newfoundland

Rookie driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron will head to Newfoundland and Labrador this weekend to compete in the Pro-Line 225 at Eastbound International Speedway. The 225-lap event will be a milestone in Canadian NASCAR history as it will be the first time the series and its drivers have ever raced in the province. The team trailers headed to the Maritimes earlier this week to North Sydney, Nova Scotia where they took the ferry to Newfoundland. With 22 drivers registered, it should be a very exciting race on this 3/8-mile track. 
 
PHOTO: Nascar Pinty's
Except for the two local drivers and veteran D.J. Kennington, the competitors will be experiencing this track for the first time. For a rookie like Bergeron, this could be an advantage, as his competitors will be starting on the same level playing field. Everyone will have to adapt quickly to an unfamiliar track. For Bergeron, who will be behind the wheel of the #1 Prolon Controls | Rousseau Métal | CTSR | Shelby Canada Ford Fusion, this is the perfect place to come back strong after his spectacular late-race crash at Autodrome Chaudière two weeks ago. “We didn’t have a lot of time to fix the car, but we’ve been working very hard and we’re ready,” said Dave Jacombs, owner of Jacombs Racing. 
 
Even though he has not had much luck since the beginning of the season, Bergeron is confident for Saturday’s race. He’s been getting firsts for a little over a year and has always managed to come out on top. In his first season in the NASCAR Pinty’s series, he is aiming for nothing less than the Rookie of the Year title. 
 
The race at Eastbound International Speedway will start at 4:30 pm local time (3 pm Eastern). Fans will be able to watch the race live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. 
 
Photo: Josh Collins Racing
Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.
2022 NASCAR Pinty's Series Schedule and Results
DATE RACETRACK CITY, PROVINCE STARTING
POSITION		 FINISH
POSITION		 PTS
May 14 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, ON 14 8 36
May 22 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON 14 9 35
June 11 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, QC 16 18 26
June 25 Eastbound International Speedway Avondale, NL      
July 15 Toronto Indy Toronto, ON      
July 23 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, AB      
July 27 Wyant Group Raceway Saskatoon, SK      
Aug 7 GP3R Trois-Rivières, QC      
Aug 17 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON      
Aug 27 ICar Mirabel (QC)      
Sept 4 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON      
Sept 25 Delaware Speedway Delaware, ON      

JP Bergeron PR

