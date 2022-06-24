Jean-Philippe Bergeron to participate in historic race in Newfoundland

Except for the two local drivers and veteran D.J. Kennington, the competitors will be experiencing this track for the first time. For a rookie like Bergeron, this could be an advantage, as his competitors will be starting on the same level playing field. Everyone will have to adapt quickly to an unfamiliar track. For Bergeron, who will be behind the wheel of the #1 Prolon Controls | Rousseau Métal | CTSR | Shelby Canada Ford Fusion, this is the perfect place to come back strong after his spectacular late-race crash at Autodrome Chaudière two weeks ago. “We didn’t have a lot of time to fix the car, but we’ve been working very hard and we’re ready,” said Dave Jacombs, owner of Jacombs Racing.



Even though he has not had much luck since the beginning of the season, Bergeron is confident for Saturday’s race. He’s been getting firsts for a little over a year and has always managed to come out on top. In his first season in the NASCAR Pinty’s series, he is aiming for nothing less than the Rookie of the Year title.



The race at Eastbound International Speedway will start at 4:30 pm local time (3 pm Eastern). Fans will be able to watch the race live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.