California’s Derek Thorn Sets Sights on South Boston for 200 Lap Late Model Showdown

Derek Thorn, his partners, and R&S Race Cars have added an additional NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race to his schedule of marquee events across the country. Thorn will compete at South Boston Speedway on July 2nd for the prestigious Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. The top drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will collide for a $10,000 prize.

The historic South Boston Speedway joins previously announced plans to compete in the Valley Star 300 at Martinsville Speedway in September and Solid Rock Carriers Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park in November.

Thorn’s major partners - led by Misty Melo of PepperJack Kennels and Colten Wright of The Tool Shack - will support Thorn in the R&S Race Cars’ No. 43 Toyota Camry carrying a special patriotic scheme for the fourth of July race weekend. Thorn will also be debuting his newest sponsor Nutri Source and its Element Series through a partnership of PepperJack Kennels. This event will be televised live on FloRacing.com

Additional associate sponsor support for this event includes Reeves Complete Auto Center Inc., Double Eagle Transportation, and FIRE DAWG.

R&S Race Cars is a decorated Late Model team led by owner and veteran Crew Chief Marcus Richmond, a three-time winner of the Late Model Stock Car race in Martinsville with victories for Timothy Peters and Phillip Morris. Richmond has also been the Crew Chief for four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins at the Virginia half-mile as well along with numerous other top accolades in his racing career.

Thorn’s Late Model Stock Car slate is part of an ambitious campaign which includes both the Pro and Super Late Models at the Summer Showdown at Evergreen Speedway in Washington, the Pro and Super Late Models during the All-American 400 at Nashville, and a return to both the Snowflake 100 and Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in December.

Just ten days after the Harley-Davidson 200 weekend, Thorn will climb aboard his Campbell Motorsports/Apel Racing Super Late Model to battle for the coveted Slinger Nationals victory in Wisconsin on July 12th.

Additional marketing opportunities are still available by contacting Marty Melo at (530) 941-5642.

Derek Thorn’s 2022 season is supported by:

PepperJack Kennels, The Tool Shack, Power Grade Inc., Fire Dawg, Double Eagle Produce and Transportation, Reeves Complete Auto Center, El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Family Funeral & Cremation, Destined4Destruction Action figure, Lynn Etna Farms, Fury Race Cars, All Rite Homes & Remolding, Essex AP Racing, Swift Springs, JRI Shocks, Magnus, Tilton, Finishline Signs, Five Star Body, Performance Parts and Supply, Joiner Motorsports, Bassett, K1 Race Gear, Hightower Racing Transmissions Inc.,51 Fifty LTM, Strange Oval, West Air, Joes Racing Products, Blakesley Sports Media, 9D Creative and Seal Master of Bakersfield, CA.

Derek Thorn PR