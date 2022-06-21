Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Raises $1.8 Million for Victory Junction

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America today announced it raised more than $1.8 million after finally completing its 26th Anniversary Ride following two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the most funds raised during a single Ride since 2006! Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction – a camp in Randleman, North Carolina servicing children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. The Ride’s donation supports summer camperships, building projects and maintenance programs – including upkeep with the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Water Park.

For the first time in its history, the Ride started and ended in the same city: Phoenix, Arizona. Former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty led 225 participants on one of the Ride’s most scenic routes ever. On April 30, Petty and the riders left Phoenix, riding more than 1,500 miles through Arizona and Utah over seven days before returning to Phoenix on May 6.

All along the Ride’s 2022 route, fans came from miles around to welcome the Ride, meet celebrity participants and support the cause. Multiple mayors made appearances, presenting proclamations and/or keys to the city. In addition, the Ride was honored to meet members of the Hualapai Tribal Council and Navajo Nation Tribal Council in Peach Springs and Cameron, Arizona. Other highlights include seeing a “Wild West” staged gun shootout in Oatman, Arizona, riding historic Route 66, visiting Grand Canyon National and Bryce Canyon National Park, seeing the entire student body of Monument Valley High School lining the streets to cheer on the Ride in Monument Valley, Utah, taking Jeep tours through Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, lapping the track (twice!) at Phoenix Raceway, and more.

“After being sidelined for nearly three years due to COVID, we were eager to get back on the road and get back to doing what we love,” said Petty. “I was completely blown away by the excitement seen amongst our Riders and fans all along the route. We saw some of the most beautiful scenery this country has to offer, met some amazing people and experienced so many incredible bucket list places. But most importantly, we reignited our passion for riding and raising funds for the kids at Victory Junction…that’s what it’s always been about!”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since 1995, 8,875 riders have logged nearly 12.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

Funds were gathered from fans along the route, as part of the Ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program, as well as donations made by generous sponsors, organizations, and the riders themselves.

“The generosity of our sponsors is incredible. Without them, we simply could not do all the things we do each year on the Ride,” said Petty. “Not only do they make contributions to our cause, but these companies and their people show so much excitement and go above and beyond to help make our Rides truly the ‘Ride of a Lifetime,’ by supplying one-of-a-kind memorabilia, hosting delicious meals and fun activities for our Riders, and more!”

The 2022 Ride was made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu and Goody’s.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; upcoming Class of 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Hershel McGriff; NASCAR legends Harry Gant and Ken Schrader; current NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones; and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.

To look back at Petty and the riders’ journey, check out their posts on social media:

For more information about the 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

KPCR PR