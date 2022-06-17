Goodyear back as official tire supplier for SRX season two

As the weather heats up across the country, so is the auto racing landscape. This weekend brings the beginning of the second season for Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), which will see a star-packed roster of drivers competing at some of the nation’s best short tracks. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will once again be the exclusive tire supplier to SRX.

SRX’s debut season in 2021 brought great short track racing, big crowds at its six events and a strong national television audience on CBS.

“Creating and implementing a brand new racing series from scratch is a monumental task, and that’s exactly what SRX did last year,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “We are extremely proud that they chose Goodyear as a partner and tire supplier, and we are happy to be with them as they embark on season two.

“Building off the model of the old IROC series, the concept of putting superstar drivers in identically prepared cars and letting them do battle is a strong one. Combine that with holding the races on some of the top short tracks in the country and you have a winning combination. That showed with the success SRX had in 2021, and that will continue here in 2022.”

Like in its debut season one year ago, SRX will hold six events this summer – four on pavement and two on dirt. Remaining on the schedule from season one are Stafford (Conn.) Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds. Joining the schedule are this week’s stop at Five Flags (Pensacola, Fla.) Speedway, as well as South Boston (Va.) Speedway, I-55 (Pevely, Mo.) Raceway and Sharon (Hartford, Ohio) Speedway.

“The schedule has gone through some changes from year one, but the roster of tracks is just as strong,” said Tom Courtney, Goodyear’s manager of race event operations. “We have already held SRX events at both Nashville and Stafford, so we ran tire tests at the four new venues.”

Goodyear will be returning with its short track bias ply tire for the four asphalt races and its dirt bias ply tire for the two dirt events. The tire rules will be determined by the series, with an emphasis on limited pit stops, tire management and competitive racing.

“We are running our well known short track tires again this season – ‘slick’ treads on the ovals and our block-style tread pattern on the dirt,” said Courtney. “We had a good round of testing at the new tracks and we are in for some good racing this summer.”

SRX makes its season debut at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola. Fla., this Saturday at 8:00p ET. It will air live on the CBS television network.

Goodyear Racing PR