Josh Green Procures Podium Finish in Freedom 90 Oval Race

“It was not the easiest of days for me,” said Browne. “I struggled with a couple things in practice which followed into qualifying, leaving us to start at the back for the race. After a difficult start, I was able to climb back up from 14th to 10th with the pace to be in the top seven by the end. I’m really happy with the steps the team made giving Josh and I a really good car in the race, so a big thank you to all of them. I’m looking forward to getting back at a road course again next!”



“Indianapolis Raceway Park is certainly one of the most challenging ovals we go to,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s high stress on the team and on the drivers with the physical demands of running against the wall lap after lap. I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished with the Indy Pro 2000 team this weekend. We had a rough start, but the drivers and team stuck together to work tirelessly to improve every time we went on track. Fortunately, we had time post qualifying to work on the car to improve it for the race.”



“Josh drove an amazing race and was consistently one of the fastest on track,” continued Dempsey. “Unfortunately, his chances for a win were taken away from him with a bad call from race control. He did a great job to stay calm and maximize our result, ending up P3 and taking home some good points for the championship. For Jonathan, it turned into a ‘tick the box’ weekend where his main focus was to get the experience in oval racing. He did a good job, and now we can refocus on the road course of Road America in a couple of weeks.”