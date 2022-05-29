Keystone Light debuts Tallest Boy

Racing fans now have the chance to get the ultimate fan experience - plus 160 gallons worth of beer courtesy of Keystone Light.

As you know, this last weekend was big racing weekend in Texas with a wild finish, but also a BIG weekend for beer. Keystone Light debuted their official Tallest Boy – a giant 6’3 beer can of Keystone Light - in honor of racing rookie and Tall Boy himself Austin Cindric at Texas Live! Cindric, who came in third in a surprising finish, is now helping America take home a 160 gallons of beer and a racing trip of a lifetime to North Carolina.

One lucky winner will win a trip for themselves and a friend 21+ to North Carolina, hosted by Keystone Light and Team Penske including:

A hang out with the Tall Boy of racing - Austin Cindric

VIP access to an October Charlotte Race

An inside look at Team Penske from the garages to the track and more.

And cash for enough beer to fill Keystone’s Tallest Boy Can (160 gallons to be exact).

To enter, 21+ fans can follow and tag @KeystoneLightOfficial on Instagram or follow @KeystoneLightUS on Twitter and comment using #Sweeps and while tagging their race-watching buddy for a chance to win.