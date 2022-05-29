Keystone Light debuts Tallest Boy

Racing fans now have the chance to get the ultimate fan experience - plus 160 gallons worth of beer courtesy of Keystone Light.
As you know, this last weekend was big racing weekend in Texas with a wild finish, but also a BIG weekend for beer. Keystone Light debuted their official Tallest Boy – a giant 6’3 beer can of Keystone Light - in honor of racing rookie and Tall Boy himself Austin Cindric at Texas Live! Cindric, who came in third in a surprising finish, is now helping America take home a 160 gallons of beer and a racing trip of a lifetime to North Carolina.
One lucky winner will win a trip for themselves and a friend 21+ to North Carolina, hosted by Keystone Light and Team Penske including:
- A hang out with the Tall Boy of racing - Austin Cindric
- VIP access to an October Charlotte Race
- An inside look at Team Penske from the garages to the track and more.
- And cash for enough beer to fill Keystone’s Tallest Boy Can (160 gallons to be exact).
To enter, 21+ fans can follow and tag @KeystoneLightOfficial on Instagram or follow @KeystoneLightUS on Twitter and comment using #Sweeps and while tagging their race-watching buddy for a chance to win.