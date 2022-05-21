Extreme E claims inaugural Environmental Sustainability title at Sport Industry Awards 2022

Extreme E is delighted to have secured the inaugural Environmental Sustainbility Award at this year’s coveted Sport Industry Awards.



The Sport Industry Awards, which took place on Thursday 12 May 2022 at Evolution London, included nominees from the highest echelons of the global sports industry. The occasion celebrated the immense work carried out across the sector towards social change and producing campaigns with ingenious creative spark while delivering world-leading events.



As a sport that is built around social purpose, but with racing at its core, Extreme E utilises its platform to promote electrification, sustainability, and gender equality with the aim of driving real change.



The electric off-road racing Championship was crowned the first winners of Sport Industry’s Environmental Sustainability Award. New for 2022, this award recognises organisations that are delivering environmental benefits through sport.



Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “It is a tremendous honour to be the recipient of the first ever Environmental Sustainability Award. It gives real recognition to everyone who has helped to play a part in launching and delivering our pioneering series – it is great to see our visions from the very beginning become a reality. We cannot wait to go even further in raising awareness of the climate crisis and how to deliver environmental change.



“To be among such inspiring finalists demonstrated the level of hard work that Extreme E, our teams, and partners have all put into raising awareness of environmental issues, promoting sustainable solutions and gender equality, whilst delivering world class sporting entertainment.”



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, added: “Receiving the Environmental Sustainability Award is a proud moment for our championship. We could not have achieved this without the support of our drivers, teams and partners so I must pay tribute to them upon receiving such an accolade.



“I am looking forward to Extreme E growing even further in the years to come as we continue to raise awareness across the world of the critical environmental issues facing our planet.”



The sport for purpose series was also shortlisted for prestigious honours in both the Cutting Edge and Sport Organisation of the Year awards, alongside industry leaders such as SailGP, the ECB, Sky Sports and Vodafone.



Racing in remote locations damaged by climate change or human interference, the Extreme E strives to maximise awareness around critical issues, whilst minimising the environmental impact. In February, the innovative series published its Season 1 Sustainabilty Report in conjunction with Official Innovation Partner EY, which outlines the details of the series’ journey to becoming net zero.



Building on the success of its inaugural season in 2021, Extreme E Season 2 ‘The Race for the Planet’ kicked off in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on 19-20 February. Working with Aurora and other creative partners, Extreme E will continue to deliver a graphical storytelling concept that combines sport and scientific stories to highlight the planet's situation.



The upcoming double-header in Sardinia, Italy, this July will bring to viewers double the racing and ultimately, double the impact in Extreme E’s race to protect the planet.



To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com