50th Anniversary Season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Charges Onto MAVTV Motorsports Network, Racing Legends Added to Broadcast Booth Each Race

The Champions Return: World-Class Commentary, World-Class Broadcasts On All Screens. To celebrate what will be a landmark year for the series, MAVTV broadcasts will welcome legends of the sport as analysts - bringing unique and invaluable insight from past MX glory. Ricky Carmichael: The "GOAT” needs no introduction. With more than seven AMA Motocross 450cc championships to his name, coupled with five Supercross 450cc titles, Ricky is returning to the airwaves to bring his unparalleled insight from racing dirtbikes and trucks alike. The legend is back. James "Bubba” Stewart: In addition to his 50 supercross victories and four titles, 48 AMA Motocross Championship wins and three titles, and two Motocross of Nations titles, he was also dubbed "The Fastest Man on the Planet” and was the second rider to win every race and moto in an AMA Motocross season. And when he wasn’t dazzling fans with speed and antics on the track, he was bringing Hollywood to the sport by hosting his own hit TV show, Bubba’s World, that attracted core industry viewers and wider sports audiences alike. Ryan Villopoto: No nonsense, just titles. Villapoto is joining MAVTV broadcasts to deliver commentary and perspectives from his legendary career highlighted by bringing Team Green (Kawasaki) four Supercross championships and three Outdoors titles. Jeremy McGrath: The "King of Supercross” returns to the airwaves - reflecting on his seven Supercross championships and overall racing glory, while injecting his always bright personality into the commentary. The 1996 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year and FMX pioneer will open up the season at Pala. Broc Glover: Six AMA National Championships racked up between 1976 and 1988 solidified Broc’s place into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. He held down the record in titles for nearly 20 years, until Ricky Carmichael came along in 2003. Adam Cianciarulo, Jeff Emig, Rick Johnson, and David Bailey will also join MAVTV throughout the season as guest analysts - rounding out the star-studded lineup. "Pro Motocross continues to ascend to new levels in athlete competition, industry growth and global expansion - and having authentic partners like Lucas Oil and MAVTV are more important than ever for the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. "Through our partnership with MAVTV, we’re able to broadcast live events to our dedicated core audiences, as well as reach new supporters across the world who will have live and on-demand access to practices, competition and more compelling content to bring our riders and teams as close as they’ve ever been to the fans. This is an extremely exciting time for this industry and we can’t wait to see how the 50th anniversary season unfolds.”