St. Louis Dirt Racing Showcase Charges into Pevely June 24-25

St. Louis is one of the biggest sports cities in the country, with some of the most ardent fans anywhere. The Blues are once again skating toward another the Stanley Cup and the Cardinals are seeking a 13th World Series title, but this summer in the “Gateway to the West” motorsports is playing a huge part in the region’s sports landscape.

From NASCAR and INDYCAR returning to World Wide Technology Raceway to major dirt racing events at Federated Auto Parts Raceway and Tri-City Speedway, the motorsports scene in St. Louis has never been bigger.

With that in mind, a massive new event June 24-25 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway aims to draw fans of multiple disciplines of racing. Do you like Dirt Late Models? Check. Like Non-Wing Sprint Cars? Check. Like DIRTcar UMP Modifieds? Check. Like a good time with friends at the track? Check.

The one event that checks all the boxes for dirt racing fans is the all-new St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff. It features a showdown with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models taking on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models for $10,000 on Friday, June 24, and $20,000 on Saturday, June 25. In addition, the new Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars presented by Low-E Insulation and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds will also be in action with their unique styles of racing on the fan-favorite high-banked, 1/3-mile oval just down Interstate 55 from Busch Stadium.

Current World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship leader and three-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion Dennis Erb Jr. aims to capture the magic again on the 1/3-mile oval, having won there in 2012. Plus, a couple of other drivers with roots in the DIRTcar Summer Nationals who are now competing on the World of Outlaws tour — Gordy Gundaker and Kyle Hammer — hope to score their first wins at the track and with the World of Outlaws. They’ll battle DIRTcar Summer Nationals stars past and present, which are expected to include Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, and Frank Heckenast Jr.

While the Late Model showdown will be in the spotlight, the Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation will make its debut at the iconic track with two chances for drivers to etch their names in the record book. The Non-Wing Sprint Car drivers will battle for a potential $11,000 payday with $5,000-to-win on Friday and $6,000 on Saturday.

After three races in the Series’ inaugural season, C.J. Leary has a leg up on the competition, scoring two Xtreme wins and three top-five finishes. The Greenfield, IN driver, hopes to keep that momentum rolling in Pevely.

Then, the most popular racers in Illinois hit the track as the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals stars complete the four Series extravaganza in Pevely. Modified drivers throughout the Midwest hope to try and end defending champion Nick Hoffman’s reign with a star-studded win at I-55.

Don’t miss your chance to see the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models take on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals to see who takes home bragging rights from the first-ever St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

