Turn 3 Motorsport Ready for Triple-header at Indianapolis Road Course

“Any race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special, but to have six races in one weekend is certainly high pressure as a team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I feel we are as well prepped as possible and really looking forward to the challenge ahead. Both our Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 programs are performing well; we just need to get a little more to be right there. I trust our drivers will be able to find the extra edge this weekend. There are a lot of points up for grabs, so consistency will be important to give ourselves the opportunity for a successful weekend. It’s time to go and get it – results are always earned and not handed out!”
The 2.439-mile, 14-turn grand prix circuit will host a practice day on Thursday with races on Friday and Saturday for the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.