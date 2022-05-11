Wednesday, May 11

Turn 3 Motorsport Ready for Triple-header at Indianapolis Road Course

Racing News
Wednesday, May 11 40
Turn 3 Motorsport Ready for Triple-header at Indianapolis Road Course

Rounds 5, 6, and 7 of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires are set to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend as Turn 3 Motorsport readies to take on the first triple-header event of the season for both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship series.
 
Coming off a solid weekend at Barber Motorsports Park just a couple of weeks ago, Turn 3 Motorsport is eager to carry that momentum forward as the championship hunt remains tight for both the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series going into the Grand Prix of Indianapolis Presented by Cooper Tires.
#3 Josh Green // Indy Pro Championship
SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments
“I am pumped for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis,” said Green. “I have had a super pleasant break and a good mental reset to get prepped for the busy month of May, starting at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. I really can’t wait to be back in the car and get to wheeling. Let’s boogie!”
#2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000 Championship
Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness
“I’m really looking forward to getting going at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with practice on Thursday,” said Browne. “I’ve watched cars go around this track since I can remember, so to be driving on that will be a cool experience. As far as the racing goes, I’ll be pushing to continue getting further up the grid every time. Can’t wait to get there!”
#33 Spike Kohlbecker // USF2000 Championship
Ignite Autosport / Margay Racing / TierPoint / PSL / RSolution / TrueTitle / Ruckus Racing / Messmer Cares / Alvear / Cfx 
“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway grand prix circuit is the coolest venue of the year,” said Kohlbecker. “The track is inside the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway and uses parts of the Indy 500 oval. It also has amazingly long straits where we go upwards of 155 mph! This event is also close to my home which means lots of family and friends will attend. I’m excited to once again race at this amazing track and to see the people I love. See you there!”
#32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship
ProFlo / Ferguson / eComfort.com
“This weekend at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis might be an interesting one,” said Weir. “With my lack of experience on this track, I’m not sure where I’ll end up, but with the strong pace we were able to show at Barber Motorsports Park a couple of weeks ago, I still feel we can be in the hunt. With IMS being a track that promotes overtaking, I think we can pick our way through the races even with a lack of pace. Let’s see how things get shaken up!”

“Any race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special, but to have six races in one weekend is certainly high pressure as a team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I feel we are as well prepped as possible and really looking forward to the challenge ahead. Both our Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 programs are performing well; we just need to get a little more to be right there. I trust our drivers will be able to find the extra edge this weekend. There are a lot of points up for grabs, so consistency will be important to give ourselves the opportunity for a successful weekend. It’s time to go and get it – results are always earned and not handed out!”
 
The 2.439-mile, 14-turn grand prix circuit will host a practice day on Thursday with races on Friday and Saturday for the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Dreams Can Come True: Barbosa, Creech Build Winner in LMP3 Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc in thrilling fight to win first-ever Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.