Sunday, Apr 24

Emerson Fittipaldi: I don't think Ferrari will choose a Number 1 driver - whoever is leading, will be number 1

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 23 54
Emerson Fittipaldi: I don&#039;t think Ferrari will choose a Number 1 driver - whoever is leading, will be number 1 Getty Images Europe

F1 great Emerson Fittipaldi talked to the team at VegasInsider about Ferrari's season so far, especially about whether Charles LeClerc is the Number 1 driver in the team's eyes. Here's what Fittipaldi had to say:

 

  • I don't think Ferrari will choose a number 1 driver - whoever is leading, will be number 1

"I don't think Ferrari will choose who is number 1."

"I think Ferrari, automatically, who'll be leading the championship, the next three-four Grands Prix, will have more support from the team."

"But so far, there is no number 1, number 2 driver right now. My opinion, looking from the outside, they have the same equipment, the same effort."

"This will be decided later in the season, not yet."

"But both can win the World Championship. It could be a great challenge between (Charles) LeClerc and Carlos Sainz. It can happen, through the rest of the Championship."

  • Carlos Sainz has had issues but he'll be back strong in Imola

"LeClerc has a great potential to be World Champion but Carlos Sainz can challenge him."

"Carlos is a racer. He had a problem in the last race but he'll be back strong and I think the Ferraris, the two drivers, have the highest potential to be on the podium, for sure. No doubt about that."

  • Ferrari have my respect, for their turnaround from last year to now

"I have a lot of respect for what Ferrari has done from last year to this year."

"They focused on this year's car and it's showing in the results now. Last year was a frustrating year for Ferrari. This year is the opposite."

"They are the team to win the championship. That's my opinion, for sure."

  • Ferrari is the complete package this season

"To me, Ferrari has the best package of the year."

"They look reliable, they look fast in different conditions, in different tracks. They got around the new rules better than anybody else, in my opinion."

"Very powerful engine, good mechanical grip, good downforce, good aerodynamic grip."

 

Thanks again to  VegasInsider for their insight. You can find the entire interview here.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Exciting partnership for Alex Tagliani and Qwick Wick Fire Starter VIDEO: Scott Melton hard wreck in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.