Emerson Fittipaldi: I don't think Ferrari will choose a Number 1 driver - whoever is leading, will be number 1

F1 great Emerson Fittipaldi talked to the team at VegasInsider about Ferrari's season so far, especially about whether Charles LeClerc is the Number 1 driver in the team's eyes. Here's what Fittipaldi had to say:

I don't think Ferrari will choose a number 1 driver - whoever is leading, will be number 1

"I don't think Ferrari will choose who is number 1."

"I think Ferrari, automatically, who'll be leading the championship, the next three-four Grands Prix, will have more support from the team."

"But so far, there is no number 1, number 2 driver right now. My opinion, looking from the outside, they have the same equipment, the same effort."

"This will be decided later in the season, not yet."

"But both can win the World Championship. It could be a great challenge between (Charles) LeClerc and Carlos Sainz. It can happen, through the rest of the Championship."

Carlos Sainz has had issues but he'll be back strong in Imola

"LeClerc has a great potential to be World Champion but Carlos Sainz can challenge him."

"Carlos is a racer. He had a problem in the last race but he'll be back strong and I think the Ferraris, the two drivers, have the highest potential to be on the podium, for sure. No doubt about that."

Ferrari have my respect, for their turnaround from last year to now

"I have a lot of respect for what Ferrari has done from last year to this year."

"They focused on this year's car and it's showing in the results now. Last year was a frustrating year for Ferrari. This year is the opposite."

"They are the team to win the championship. That's my opinion, for sure."

Ferrari is the complete package this season

"To me, Ferrari has the best package of the year."

"They look reliable, they look fast in different conditions, in different tracks. They got around the new rules better than anybody else, in my opinion."

"Very powerful engine, good mechanical grip, good downforce, good aerodynamic grip."

Thanks again to VegasInsider for their insight. You can find the entire interview here.