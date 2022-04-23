Women in Motorsports North America Launched by Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta

The Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) organization launches today as a community of professionals supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport. By creating an inclusive, resourceful environment, the 501 (c)(3) charity looks to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles.

Planning for the organization was initiated in the summer of 2021 when Lyn St. James, the seven-time Indy 500 driver and recent inductee into the Automotive Hall of Fame, contacted Beth Paretta, former automotive executive and current INDYCAR Team Owner of Paretta Autosport. St. James and Paretta collaborated on the idea of creating an organization to provide a strong foundation for women who want to work and grow careers in motorsport. Together they contacted a team of about 40 other women currently working as professionals in motorsport, along with some male allies, and a working group was formed in August 2021 to advance the idea to reality.

“There has long been a need for a place where all the professional women working in motorsports can come together to collaborate and elevate their opportunities,” said Lyn St. James. “Beth and I had spoken about this subject on a number of occasions, and we decided to develop a platform and bring in some of the many talented professionals currently employed in the sport to join committees and build a charity to be a place women could go for resources who want to work in motorsports.”