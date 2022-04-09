Atlanta-based SKI Autosports has its sights set on carving a new reputation for performance with the launch of a Ferrari 458 GT program in the GT America championship.
The team’s GT3 competition debut will take place at VIRginia International Raceway with veteran championship-winner driver Andy Pilgrim at the helm.
In 2021, the team dominated the International GT Maranello Cup competition, winning the championship and overall races at historic tracks throughout the US, including VIR in September.
“It felt like the right time for our team to make the move into professional racing. We have the right car and certainly the right driver to be competitive,” said team owner Kent Hussey.
The SKI Autosports team is run by veteran champion sports car manager Phil Creighton.
Hussey continued, “Phil and his team are an undeniable combination and affords us the best possibility to win. Along with Andy, we have put together a team that has the opportunity to compete for wins in the SRO series.”
British-born American racer Pilgrim’s career has included stints as a factory Corvette and Cadillac driver. He won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2004 aboard a Daytona Prototype and scored the then SPEED World Challenge championship in 2005.
“We had a great time with the Ferrari in IGT last year, I’m so excited we’re heading to the SRO GT America series," Pilgrim said.
"I can’t think of a better team to be with in this venture. The SKI Autosports team is such a blast to work with, both on and off the race track.”
SKI Autosports will compete on a limited schedule in 2022 with an eye toward a full season in 2023.
SKI Autosports enters SRO America with Ferrari and Pilgrim
Atlanta-based SKI Autosports has its sights set on carving a new reputation for performance with the launch of a Ferrari 458 GT program in the GT America championship.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Juan Pablo Montoya: Haas will benefit because of the Ferrari engine
- UNITING FOR UKRAINE: Friday’s Highlights Included An Incredible $1.76 Million-Dollar Charity Moment With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And Big Sales On The Auction Block
- World’s Only Multi-Series Fantasy Motorsports Gaming Platform Records More Than 50% User Growth in March, 2022 Alone
- Record Television Viewership Starts Formula 1 Season on ESPN
- 65th Anniversary Laguna Legends: 1960s