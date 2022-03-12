News From Friday Afternoon Practice Sessions at Syracuse, Racing Action Set for Tonight

New Yorkers Scott Kreutter and Andy Jankowiak were the two fastest TQ Midget drivers during a three-hour practice session Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for the Indoor Auto Racing Series events this weekend at the Syracuse Exposition Center in Syracuse, NY. Pennsylvanians Matt Janisch and Briggs Danner were third and fourth quickest followed by ‘Jersey Boy’ Joey Bailey.

The fast five were among 45 TQ Midgets that took to the track Friday afternoon. The top 34 TQs were within half a second of one another in time.

Just one incident slowed the action. New Englander Derek Robbie flipped in the final session without injury and without major visible damage to his No. 34 TQ. Another driver, Andrew Nye, was unable to extend practice beyond the first session after blowing an engine. His crew worked feverishly to replace the powerplant.

Thirty Champ Karts and 19 Slingshots were also on the track Friday afternoon for practice.

The tune-up sessions preceded Friday night TQ group time trials sponsored by Indy Kart Raceway, Oswego Speedway, and Circle T Enterprises Ready Mix Division. The main events of Friday are the Triple 20 TQ Qualifiers from which the top three finishers qualify for the A-Main Saturday night. TQ Midgets, Champ Karts, and Slingshot heat races are also planned for Friday night.

Saturday night’s events include TQ Qualifiers, Champ Kart and Slingshot B-Mains that will complete the qualifiers for the 20-lap Champ Kart and 20-lap Slingshot A-Mains.

It all sets the stage for the 40-lap TQ Midget main which will culminate with the crowning of the 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels Presented By BELFOR Property Restoration champions. Tim Buckwalter leads the TQ standings heading into the Saturday night finale with Matt Janisch, Briggs Danner and Andy Jankowiak all in title contention.

Tickets are still available for both nights of racing from the Syracuse Expo Center box office. Gates open at 6:00 PM Friday and 5:30 PM Saturday. Ticket holders who arrive early either night may enjoy FAN FEST, the opportunity to step onto the track to visit the racers, get autographs and pose for pictures.

For more information about the Syracuse Indoor Race, visit indoorautoracing.com.

Indoor Auto Racing PR