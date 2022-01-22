Large Crowd Turns Out for Friday at PPB Motorsports Show, More to See and Do on Saturday

Aisles were jammed, cash registers were ringing and flash bulbs were clicking non-stop at the PPB Motorsports 2022 Show on Friday, January 21, Day One of the annual show that was unable to take place in 2021 owing to the pandemic.

The highlight of Day One was the annual Aqua-Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports pageant. Morgan Rochelle of Schnecksville, PA was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2022. In addition to her beauty, Morgan is a racer, driving 600 Micro Sprints primarily at Hamlin Speedway. Megan Williams of Kutztown, PA was first runner-up and Emilee Mills of Milford, DE was third runner-up. Ms. Motorsports 2020-2021, Andrea Cap, crowned her successor.

Racing parts manufacturers, distributors, and speedway operators praised the size of and the nature of the crowd that passed through the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center throughout the afternoon and evening Friday.

JC’s Race Parts of Barberton, OH was a first time PPB Show exhibitor. “I do 20 shows a year and Motorsports had always conflicted with another show closer to home. That show was cancelled this year and I was able to be here,” Jeremy Canada, JC principal said. “I’m very happy with the way the show is turning out. I understand that Saturdays at this show are usually bigger and expect an even better day tomorrow.” JC’s sells race fuel containers, catch cans and related hardware.

Peter Reynolds, Director of Marketing at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY, was ‘iron-manning’ the track’s booth that featured Tanner VanDoren’s Big Block Modified. “I’ve seen a lot of drivers who race with us here at the show, met a lot of others who are interested in racing at Orange County this year who wanted to ask some questions about our schedule, and a lot of fans who are interested in getting info about buying tickets. It was a great first day for the Motorsports Show.”

American Racer Tire of Indiana, PA, was represented by Dustin Leverknight. “I spent the whole day answering questions from racers,” Leverknight said. “It’s good to see such interest. Some of what we had to tell the racers wasn’t necessarily welcome news, but it is always a benefit to meet the racers face to face, and that’s what this show allows.”

Randy LaJoie, President of The Joie of Seating in Mooresville, NC, said that he is coming off his best year in the past ten. “A lot of the shows we used to go to have fallen by the wayside. Getting back here to Motorsports this weekend feels good,” LaJoie said.

Reading, PA-based DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends day-to-day operations manager Dave Ely was very pleased with PPB Motorsports 2022 Day One activity. “We were busy today. It’s important for us to be here. This show and others, to my way of thinking, deserve the support of businesses who benefit from it,” Ely shared.

Tomorrow, Saturday, January 22 is the second and final day of PPB Motorsports 2022. Show hours are from 11:00 AM through 7:00 PM.

AARN PR