Livery unveiled for INDYCAR rookie DeFrancesco’s debut season

"Ever since the announcement of me graduating to INDYCAR last November, this has been one of the days I have really been looking forward to,” DeFrancesco said.
“To see the car for real and have my name on it is a fantastic feeling. I’m incredibly grateful for the continued support of PowerTap Hydrogen, who has been with me on the Road to Indy, and to Capstone, who has also shown faith in me to continue on the No. 29 car this year.
“Now, with Atmofizer joining us as well, we have three great primary partners who are leaders in the environmental technology space.”
Major retail brands will also be showcased on the DeFrancesco entry in 2022, including Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac; Seattle, WA-based Jones Soda Co. and returning Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport partner – small-batch and Austrian-distilled ultra-premium brand, NEFT Vodka.
“The start of the 2022 season is approaching quickly, and we’re excited to be able to reveal this new livery in our INDYCAR lineup,” said Andretti Autosport Chairman & CEO Michael Andretti.
“The partners showcased on the 29 car represent a combination of both familiar and new faces to the sport and represent the continued growth of the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport program. We’re looking forward to seeing what the season brings.”