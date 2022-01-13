First Arab American Female Driver in Nascar, Toni Breidinger, to Full Time in 2022 With Toyota Racing Development, Venturini Motorsports

Toyota Racing Development’s Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announced today the selection of 22-year-old female athlete, Toni Breidinger, as the full-time driver for the No.25 Toyota Camry for NASCAR’s upcoming 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.

Possessing the talent and dynamic personality needed on and off the racetrack, Breidinger’s racing career has been trending upward leading to her first full-season opportunity in the ARCA Menards Series. Setting her sights on reaching the highest ranks of NASCAR, Breidinger’s tireless efforts are sharply focused on honing her skills both behind the wheel and mentally for this next stage in her career.

“This is a proud moment not only for me but also my family. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to run my first full season in NASCAR’s ARCA with Venturini Motorsports and Toyota,” said the first Arab American female driver to compete in NASCAR.

“I’ve worked a lifetime to get to this point in my career. It’s taken a lot of hard work and support from countless people. Racing is a business. It takes more than just desire. I truly cannot thank my supporters and business partners enough for believing and providing the support to get me to this stage. There’s still a lot of work ahead but I’m ready to get this season started at Daytona.”

Ready to embark on her highly anticipated 2022 racing campaign next month on racing’s brightest stage, Daytona International Speedway, Breidinger carries support from Hairclub, and Pit Viper Sunglasses.

Breidinger became the first Arab American female driver in NASCAR in 2021 with her Daytona debut. With 12-career starts in ARCA’s premier touring series, Breidinger has earned three top-10 finishes in limited action. Breidinger also carries the notable label as the first minority driver to achieve this level without going through NASCAR’s diversity program.

Moving up through the ranks in motorsports, she grabbed attention early on competing in the United States Automobile Club (USAC), with 19 victories. Transitioning in her late teens from open wheel midgets to stock cars, Breidinger’s relentless efforts are paying dividends.

Serving as Toyota Racing Development’s (TRD) official driver development program, VMS possesses a rich tradition of winning in the ARCA Menards Series with over 75 wins and two national championships. Also best known for their success preparing tomorrow’s future NASCAR stars for the spotlight at the highest level of the sport.

Breidinger and VMS will begin their quest at Daytona International Speedway in the series’ season opener Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 19. The race will air live on FS1 and Fox Sports App beginning at 1:30pm EST.

