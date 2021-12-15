The Big Picture: IMSA Manufacturers Talk Present and Future

December used to be a quiet time in the racing world. Not anymore. Cars aren’t on track throughout most of North America, but the industry is abuzz.

The second annual Online Race Industry Week webinar presented by EPARTRADE and RACER magazine last week included an array of guests from the motorsports spectrum. Of particular note to sports car fans, IMSA President John Doonan and FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Frederic Lequien were featured speakers on the opening day.

Another day was devoted to auto manufacturers, including representatives from IMSA participants General Motors, Toyota and Ford. Each had interesting takes on the landscape.

Jim Campbell – Vice President, GM Performance and Motorsport

Campbell noted that GM Racing was highly successful in 2021, with Chevrolet winning championships in NASCAR (Cup and Xfinity), NHRA and IMSA (Corvette Racing’s second consecutive GT Le Mans (GTLM) class title with drivers Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia), while the Action Express Racing duo of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani earned the IMSA Daytona Prototype international (DPi) crown in a Cadillac.

Campbell added that GM’s new 134,000-square foot technical center is nearing completion near Charlotte, North Carolina. The facility utilized by GM-affiliated stock car and sports car teams will include multiple full-motion simulators and stationary simulators.

“You can take nothing for granted in racing,” Campbell said. “You have to have a certain amount of paranoia: Are you doing enough versus the competition?”

Campbell confirmed that 2022 will be a transitional season for GM as it splits its Corvette effort between the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA WEC. GM intends to be well positioned for 2023 when the introduction of LMDh will also allow its top-level Cadillac IMSA prototypes to compete for overall victory at WEC races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It was a big decision, but it’s the right decision to have Cadillac go for the overall win at Le Mans,” Campbell said. “Obviously, we’ve been doing just that in the IMSA series, and have won at the top level in DP (Daytona Prototype) and now DPi. So, Cadillac going for the overall win (at Le Mans) is the right thing to do, and it’s a big effort. We’re all in on it, and we’ll have a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara, and we’re doing the powertrain out of our facility in Pontiac, Michigan. We’re focused on racing in North America for the overall win, and in WEC, where obviously Le Mans is a big part of the equation.

“It’s a big job, but we’re looking forward to it and actually it’s going to be super exciting,” he added. “The work that (IMSA Chairman) Jim France has done, and Pierre Fillion of the ACO, has been incredible to bring those two categories and race series together so we can race globally. It’s really an amazing thing.”

Campbell also acknowledged changes within the Corvette program that will send the Corvette C8.R driven by Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner abroad to compete in the WEC in 2022. The C8.R is being developed into a GT3 specification for 2024 that will be offered to customers worldwide for the first time.

“A lot to learn for us there, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Campbell said. “Certainly, we’ve had a great run with Corvette Racing since we debuted it in 1999. I was honored to be part of the group that brought that program to the racetrack.

“We’ve had a lot of success with that program over the years, winning drivers and manufacturers championships in all the North American series, but also eight Le Mans wins in our class. It’s also been a win taking those learnings from the track back to the showroom Corvette. Both vehicles are better … it’s our gold standard in terms of tech transfer, for sure.”