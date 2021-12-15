Budding 'Street Outlaw' Paige Coughlin set to go where no Coughlin has been before

Competing drivers can earn points at each event on the schedule with a "No Prep King" crowned at the conclusion of the season. Drivers must be invited to each race, where they will vie to make a 32-car field. Points are awarded as follows: Show up 5 points, first-round win 10 points, second-round win 15 points, third-round win 20 points, fourth-round win 25 points, and win race 30 points.
"They have a 'Future Class' where the show's producers can see up-and-coming drivers and how they handle themselves in the pits, dealing and interacting with other racers and, of course, running down the strip," Paige said. "We've been working hard to prepare for everything."
Despite the show's name, there are a growing number of female racers joining the fray. Lizzy Musi has become a star on the series and Kayla Morton is earning her place as well.