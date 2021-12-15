Updated Season 8 calendar of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ratified today by the FIA World Motor Sport Council

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar and Season 8 regulations were today ratified by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) during a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

Berlin and Rome will now host two races each in a double-header format across a weekend in Formula E’s largest-ever 16-race calendar. Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will see all-electric racing for the first time on the city streets of Vancouver, Jakarta and Seoul alongside regular host cities Diriyah, Mexico City, Monaco, New York and London.

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Season 8 Calendar

Event Round Locations Date 1 1 & 2 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 28 & 29 January 2022 2 3 Mexico City, Mexico 12 February 2022 3 4 & 5 Rome, Italy 9 & 10 April 2022 4 6 Monaco, Monaco 30 April 2022 5 7 & 8 Berlin, Germany 14 & 15 May 2022 6 9 Jakarta, Indonesia 4 June 2022 7 10 Vancouver, Canada 2 July 2022 8 11 & 12 New York City, USA 16 & 17 July 2022 9 13 & 14 London, UK 30 & 31 July 2022 10 15 & 16 Seoul, South Korea 13 & 14 August 2022

After a successful pre-season testing in Valencia, the FIA WMSC-approved updates to the Season 8 sporting regulations include:

The Group stages of Formula E’s new qualifying format - which also features head-to-head knockout Duels - will be increased from 10 to 12 minutes and each driver’s first timed lap must be completed within the first six minutes

Three points will only be awarded to the pole-winner if all timed Duel laps are completed with the outright fastest lap in all qualifying sessions no longer receiving one point

Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer and Co-Founder, Formula E, said: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar is our most extensive to date and we look forward to working alongside all our host cities to deliver 16 world class races. The Season 8 lineup of drivers is arguably the strongest we’ve seen, and the revised sporting regulations will provide a renewed and strengthened sporting platform.”

Frédéric Bertrand, Formula E & Innovative Sport Activities Department Director, FIA, said: “The race and qualifying simulations conducted in Valencia successfully corroborated the new formats and set the scene for a particularly thrilling eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In consultation with the teams, we simply made a few minor tweaks to facilitate the process. We are really looking forward to the first race of the season in Saudi Arabia, and hope fans are just as excited as we are about the spectacular action to come.”