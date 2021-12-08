Jackson VP, John Love, Elected to Motorsports Hall of Fame Board of Directors

John Love, Vice President of Jackson Marketing and Motorsports in Greenville, S.C., will serve as the newest member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Board of Directors following his election at the MSHFA meeting on Tuesday, December 7.



Based at the Daytona International Speedway, the MSHFA recognizes all forms of motorsports and welcomes more than 100,000 guests each year.



"John is one of the most respected men in this business,” said Motorsports Hall of Fame of America President George Levy. “Few match the depth and breadth of his knowledge across motorsports and fewer still his intellect and creativity.”



After his admission to the State Bar of Michigan, Love chose to forego a legal career and instead served as the national executive director of the American Power Boat Association (APBA) for four years. He then founded Event Management Corporation (EMC Strategic) in Detroit in 1983 to provide communication, marketing and strategic counsel to clients.



Love’s motorsports experience includes IndyCar, Trans Am, the American Le Mans Series, International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), Formula 1, Formula-e, FIA World Endurance Championship and the APBA.



His clients have included U.S. Equipment Company, Atlas Van Lines, Miller Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch, Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART), Marlboro, Molson Brewery, PPG Industries, BFGoodrich Tires, the FIA World Endurance Championship and Michelin.



In addition to motorsports, Love led communications for the North American International Auto Show’s first decade and co-created the Michelin Media Center and the NAIAS sponsorship program. He also supported Michelin North America’s Original Equipment business and the company’s environmental and sustainability initiatives.



Love also co-created Michelin Challenge Design, now Movin’On Challenge Design, one of the world’s premier sustainable mobility design competitions.



In 2018, he sold EMC Strategic to Jackson, South Carolina’s second-largest integrated marketing communication and events agency, in Greenville, S.C., and joined the agency in 2019 as Vice President. Love and his wife, Jan, currently reside in Greenville, SC.



A native of Detroit, Love is a graduate of Saint Mary’s College of California and the Detroit College of Law, now Michigan State University.



Past board memberships include the Society of Automotive Analysts and the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology.

John Love PR