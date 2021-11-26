Josh Green Advances to 2022 Indy Pro 2000 Championship with Turn 3 Motorsport

“It’s fantastic to have Josh returning with us for a second season and have him move up to Indy Pro 2000,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “Having worked closely with Josh over the past season, I feel like he is more than ready for the next step in his career, and I know how determined he is to make it a successful campaign. Josh finished out the 2021 season being one of the strongest drivers in the USF2000 series. We are looking to carry that momentum into next season and keep pushing for great results throughout 2022. It’s going to be a new challenge for the team with the new car being brought in, but we are prepared to give Josh the tools he needs to compete for the championship title.”



With the introduction of a new chassis for both the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 series in 2022, Turn 3 Motorsport will be hard at work in the coming months building and testing the upgraded cars in preparation for the opening race. The Tatuus IP-22 and USF-22 will include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo device as well as new sidepods, underfloors, engine covers, air ducts, damper covers and fuel cells.



The first event of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season will take place on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida from February 25-27, 2022.



To follow Josh's racing updates, follow him on social media using the handle @joshgoesracing.



To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.