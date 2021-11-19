Timms Goes Wire-to-Wire To Win Night One of Hangtown 100; Becomes Youngest USAC Midget Car Winner

Starting from the outside of the front row, Ryan Timms went straight to the lead and never relinquished it during the 30-lap feature to win night one of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway Thursday night. With the win, Timms becomes the youngest national midget feature winner in USAC history at 15 years, two months, and 24 days.

Timms also won in the POWRi series earlier this year. His victory is the fifth in the last nine races for the CB Industries team, with teammate Chris Windom claiming the other four wins. Toyota-powered drivers have now won 25 times in 35 USAC events this season.

As Timms immediately took the lead, Zeb Wise, Justin Grant, Shane Golobic, Bryant Wiedeman and Cannon McIntosh would fall in behind him. As Timms quickly began to pull away from the field, McIntosh would be the car on the move behind him, climbing from sixth up to second before the midway point.

By lap 17, Timms had a 1.128-second lead over McIntosh as the race ran at a blistering pace and would eventually go green for all 30 laps. By lap 21, he would stretch it out to 1.8-seconds before the two leaders would hit heavy traffic and McIntosh would begin to close in, with the lead dropping to 0.836 seconds by lap 23.

McIntosh would continue to close and was on Timms tail by the final lap and closed to within a car length as they came to the checkered flag, but Timms would hold him for the win with a margin of victory of just 0.357 seconds. Grant would round out an all-Toyota podium by finishing third, with Golobic placing fourth, one spot ahead of Emerson Axsom.

Kyle Larson would place sixth, followed by Windom in seventh, Thomas Meseraull was ninth and Logan Seavey was tenth.

With his sixth-place finish, Windom retakes the USAC championship lead by 13-points over Buddy Kofoid, who came out of the B Main to place 14th on the night.

USAC is back at Placerville Speedway the next two nights to close out this year’s Hangtown 100.

Quotes:

Ryan TImms, CB Industries: “It’s really unexpected. I got a really good start and I just kept my momentum up top. We were really good. I want to thank all of the guys on the CB Industries team. There was a lot of traffic late. I knew Cannon was going to be there, but we were able to hold on.”

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Motorsports: “I was driving it really hard. I honestly thought we had more laps. It would have been nice to get a yellow and see what we could have done. It was a fast-paced race. I couldn’t do it without all the guys on my team, along with Toyota and Mobil 1. I’m looking forward to the next few nights because we’ve got a really good race car. It just took us a little bit to get through the field, but once we found it we were really good.”

