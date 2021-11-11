Get to Know IMSA Diverse Driver Development Candidates

Sebastian Carazo, 23
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Carazo started racing go-karts when he was 4 and continued until he turned 9, then as he says, “the sport just died on the island.” When he was 16, racing started picking up in Puerto Rico again. Carazo found a BMW in a junkyard and he said, “Let’s give it a try.” He raced the BMW in 2015, then started club racing in the Power Racing League based in Miami.
From there, Carazo started competing in SCCA races in 2017. The following year, he raced in some SCCA nationals and entered a few Porsche Club of America events and a few Trans Am races. He won the 2019 Porsche GT3 Challenge USA Powered by Yokohama Gold Cup championship and made the jump to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands as a Porsche Junior Driver this year. Carazo is general manager of Allied Car & Truck Rental in Puerto Rico.
“Everybody in racing needs a little bit of help to make it possible,” Carazo says. “Out of all the sports you can get into, racing is on the top end of being most expensive. For me, it would be a great honor, as a Puerto Rican, to be chosen. To get that publicity, where so many good drivers are driving right now, and get that boost (from the scholarship) and showcase my talents in an IMSA racing series, it would definitely mean the world to me.”