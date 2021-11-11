Get to Know IMSA Diverse Driver Development Candidates

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) soon will announce the inaugural winner of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

Ten finalists are in the running for the honor. To be eligible for the scholarship, drivers must have a strong desire to compete in IMSA, outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories and the ability to build a compelling business plan for securing the remaining funding needed to compete in a full season in 2022.

The scholarship winner will receive upward of $250,000 in value toward a full season of competition in either the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA Prototype Challenge in 2022. Substantial support for the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship program comes from IMSA and partners including Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, OMP, RECARO and LAT Photo USA.

To get to know the candidates better, IMSA.com interviewed each one. This is the first of a two-part series taking a closer look at the candidates, who appear in no particular order.