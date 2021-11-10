Moore Wins ARCA West Rookie Award For 2021

Cole Moore wrapped up his 2021 season by winning the Rookie of the Year title in the ARCA Menards Series West.

In addition to capturing the prestigious award, the driver of the Bill McAnally Racing No. 99 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry finished third in the overall championship standings in the series this season.

Moore – of Granite Bay, California – notched four top fives and seven top 10s in nine starts this season. He had a career-best finish of fourth on two occasions – on the road course at Sonoma Raceway in June and at Colorado National Speedway in July. He had an average finish of 7.1 and completed 1,118 of 1,120 laps possible.

He becomes the eighth BMR driver to win the rookie title – following Jesse Love (2020), Hailie Deegan (2018), Derek Kraus (2017), Todd Gilliland (2016), Paulie Harraka (2009), Peyton Sellers (2006) and Andrew Lewis (2005).

Moore is a third-generation driver. As a youngster, he started racing on two wheels – competing in motocross. He transitioned to racing cars after turning 16. He raced full seasons in the Pacific Challenge Series Late Models in 2015 and 2016. He also raced in the ARCA West during that timeframe, recording three top-10 finishes while making eight series starts with BMR between 2015-2017.

Moore won the Rookie of the Year Award in the Spears SRL Southwest Tour in 2018. He captured the SRL championship the following year, becoming the only driver to claim the rookie honor and tour title in back-to-back years.

In 2019, he also qualified for the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Florida.

In 2020, Moore won a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship in the Late Model division at All American Speedway in Roseville, California – with seven wins, 11 top fives and 12 top 10s in 12 starts.

In addition to competing at Roseville, he also raced a limited SRL schedule. Speed51, meanwhile, ranked him in the top 100 short track racers in the country for 2020.

As part of his driver development, Moore participated in the BMR Drivers Academy to get experience in full-size stock cars as he prepared for his rookie season in ARCA West.

BMR PR