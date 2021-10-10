Martin Doubek conquers the win a Circuit Zolder after a wild three-way battle

Circuit Zolder in Belgium is becoming Martin Doubek’s favorite track on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule. The Czech won EuroNASCAR 2 Round 10 after a thrilling three-way battle with his teammate and pole setter Tobias Dauenhauer and Saturday’s race winner Naveh Talor. The Hendriks Motorsport driver made the decisive move on lap 12 and took the lead from Dauenhauer. Afterwards, Doubek fended off all attacks by his chasers to score season win number four, the same as his German teammate. The two will enter the October 30-31 Finals very close to each other on top of the points standings.



“Circuit Zolder somehow became my hometrack”, said a happy Doubek, who scored his 6th EuroNASCAR 2 career win, the third at Zolder. “I’m really happy to be back in the Victory Lane and score important points in the championship battle. The team did an amazing job and it was a thrilling and exciting race with the guys at the front. I’m now looking forward to the season finale at Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy. The Championship is on the line and I will give my best.”



EURONASCAR 2 RESULTS: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE | QUALIFYING | ROUND 9 | ROUND 10



Doubek sped to victory after claiming the lead from Dauenhauer to cross the finish line 6.615 seconds ahead of Vladimiros Tziortzis. The battle for the lead heated up on lap 12 when Doubek overtook his German teammate and Saturday’s debut winner Talor was forced off the track. While Dauenhauer was given a 10-second penalty, Talor was shuffled down the order. This opened the door for Tziortzis to make a remarkable comeback.



The Cypriot was involved in an incident on lap 1 one that triggered a caution period. As lap 1 was not completed, race control reverted to the initial starting line-up for the restart. Tziortzis, who came down into the pits to change his damaged tire, took back fourth position, when the green flag was waved on lap 6. After the accident on lap 12, the Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport driver took over third and was ranked second in the end due to Dauenhauer’s penalty.



EuroNASCAR newcomer Melvin de Groot followed in third. The Dutchman racing for Team Bleekemolen scored his maiden overall podium and topped the standings in the Rookie Trophy and in the Legend Trophy. Dauenhauer, who’s still the championship leader ahead of the season finale at Vallelunga, was classified fourth after 10 seconds were added to his total race time. DF1 Racing’s Justin Kunz rounded out the top-5 with another strong run on his #22 Chevrolet Camaro.



Not Only Motorsport’s Alberto Panebianco finished second in the Rookie Trophy ranks by crossing the finish line in sixth overall. The Italian edged his teammate Talor, who ended up seventh after his off-road ride on lap 12. Pierluigi Veronesi was eighth ahead of Leonardo Colavita, who completed the Rookie Trophy podium. Rounding out the top-10 was Yevgen Sokolovskiy – the second-placed driver in the Legend Trophy. Max Lanza rounded out the special classification’s podium for drivers aged 40 and over in 13th behind Gil Linster and Thomas Krasonis. Arianna Casoli beat Alina Loibnegger in the race for the Lady Trophy.



While the 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 Championship will be decided at Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy on October 30-31, the EuroNASCAR PRO top stars will wrap up the NASCAR GP Belgium with Round 10 at 3:55 pm CET. The last race of the regular season finale will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, NWES App – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR