Tuesday, Oct 12

Racing News
Sunday, Oct 10 93
DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Recap: All American Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Fusion

Start: 3rd

Finish: 22nd

  • Taylor Gray qualified third for the 150-lap main event at All American Speedway. He was running in fifth when the first caution of the race was displayed on lap 16.
  • Two more cautions on laps 26 and 40 saw the Ripper Coffee Fusion restart from fifth and then fourth. Gray cleared into the bottom lane on lap 47 and received a tap to the bumper entering the corner which upset the car and sent him spinning around. After the spin, he was hit by two cars and sustained heavy damage.
  • The damage ended the night for the No. 17. Gray was credited with a 22nd-place finish.
 

Next event: Phoenix 100 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on November 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

