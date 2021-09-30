Friday, Oct 01

Thursday, Sep 30
Turn 3 Motorsport Set for Road to Indy Season Finale at Mid-Ohio

The 2021 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires championships will draw to a close this weekend as the teams head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the season finale. After a month long break on the race calendar, a double race weekend is in store for both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires as they return to the 2.258-mile, 13 turn road course for the second time this season.
 
Turn 3 Motorsport is coming off one of their strongest events of the season at New Jersey Motorsports Park where the team achieved a breakthrough podium finish with USF2000 driver Josh Green as well as nearly landing on the podium with Indy Pro 2000 driver James Roe for the second time this year. With four more races to go, the team is looking to keep their momentum going and finish the year with more top-level accolades to their name.
#3 James Roe // Indy Pro 2000 Championship
Topcon / Trintech
“I’m really looking forward to Mid-Ohio this weekend,” said James Roe. “We have been quite strong in the last part of the season and had good speed at Mid-Ohio during the summer, so I am hoping we can tie everything together and finish the year on a successful note.”

James Roe in his #3 Topcon/Trintech Indy Pro 2000 car
#32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship
R+L Carriers / Autobahn Country Club

“Mid-Ohio is a place that I am excited to go back to,” said Christian Weir. “With it being a track that I have now been to, I’m hopeful for good results. Finishing the season strong is going to carry the momentum toward next year and help make me more confident going into the first rounds next season.”

Christian Weir in his #32 R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club USF2000 car
#33 Josh Green // USF2000 Championship
Session Guardian / Lionfish Consulting / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“I’m super excited to get going,” said Josh Green. “It’s been a season of learning and hard work, and I really can’t wait to put it all out there for these last two races. We know what we want to do and how we’re going to accomplish it, so it’s time to get to work!”

Josh Green in his #33 Session Guardian/Lionfish Consulting/Mark Green/JHG USF2000 car
#34 Dylan Christie // USF2000 Championship
Dylan Christie Racing

“I am excited to bring everything I have into the final round of racing this weekend,” said Dylan Christie. “This season has been a learning process, but I believe we can show that we are capable of getting good results in this final race weekend.” 

Dylan Christie in his #34 DCR USF2000 car

“We’re ready to go for this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “We’re coming off a strong weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park and looking forward to carrying that momentum into the last race weekend. We’ve improved as a team since the last time we were at Mid-Ohio in July, and I’m expecting the team and drivers to perform at their best. Hopefully we can finish out the season strong and carry that propulsion into next season.”
 
The Indy Pro 2000 series hits the track first with a practice session tomorrow afternoon, and the USF2000 series will head out for their first practice on Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will host the qualifying sessions and races in both series. A full weekend schedule with detailed information is below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
