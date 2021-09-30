Turn 3 Motorsport Set for Road to Indy Season Finale at Mid-Ohio

|
The 2021 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires championships will draw to a close this weekend as the teams head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the season finale. After a month long break on the race calendar, a double race weekend is in store for both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires as they return to the 2.258-mile, 13 turn road course for the second time this season.
Turn 3 Motorsport is coming off one of their strongest events of the season at New Jersey Motorsports Park where the team achieved a breakthrough podium finish with USF2000 driver Josh Green as well as nearly landing on the podium with Indy Pro 2000 driver James Roe for the second time this year. With four more races to go, the team is looking to keep their momentum going and finish the year with more top-level accolades to their name.