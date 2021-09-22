TeamSLR Eyeing Victory at VIR: Connor Mosack Seeks Second Straight TA2 Win

How satisfying was it to see Mosack win at Watkins Glen? “It was good. I don’t know that I spent a whole lot of time thinking about it, to be honest. We went right to hammering on what we did good and bad there and how to get better. I don’t know that I sat around and cherished it too much. It’s called competitiveness, I guess. You have to assume that those that you beat are going to leave there and go to work, so why wouldn’t you need to? The minute you think that’s not happening, you’re kidding yourself. Unfortunately, I’ve had my teeth kicked in enough to learn the hard way. The conversation (after Watkins Glen) was, ‘Enjoy it, you did a helluva job, I’m impressed with the gains you made from the week before, but where can we get better? Here’s a couple things I saw to continue to work on.’ The cool thing with Connor is, when you tell him what to work on, he goes and works on it. And we followed up with Jack Wood on why that car wasn’t as good as it should’ve been. Obviously, Jack’s new to road racing and he’s going to learn a lot, but my belief is you have to make cars good enough that people can learn in and still run well. He ran well, but it always can be better. Probably part of my problem on the driver side is I’ve never done a good enough job of pumping people up and letting them know they did a great job. It’s always about how they can get better. I’m learning to be more like a cheerleader, maybe. (Laughs.)” Mosack’s win at Watkins Glen bumped him up to third in the championship standings. Is second place attainable, or is it more about defending third in these last two races? “I don’t know that we let it affect us at all, either way, in my opinion. We’ve got to have internal plans and goals of what we need to accomplish and, more important than anything, is making it a successful year for Connor. We’ve got to remember that he’s here to learn and get ready for the next stuff. We’ll be mindful of it. I honestly haven’t looked at it deep enough to know whether we have a shot at second or not. I figure we go do the best we can do and let the chips will fall where they may.” VIR marks a year of Trans Am racing for Mosack. Talk about his development in the series since his debut at VIR last year? “Mentally, he’s very strong. He’s committed, he trains hard, and he wants to do well. He takes criticism well and he adapts very quickly. And he’s got natural speed, so he’s actually a lot of fun to work with. The example would be, and he’ll tell you this, he lost Nashville on a restart and he didn’t lose Watkins Glen on all the restarts. He was on his restart game from the initial start, rolling the outside and taking the lead out of turn one. Nashville was painful for him. He owned up to it, wanted to figure out how to get better. He asked the right questions and I guess we told him the right answers because he was pretty on his game at The Glen on restarts. Those are the kinds of things I’m more proud of than a trophy. That’s really what made The Glen sweet to me – and I was up on the spotter’s stand watching every bit of it – was the way he took a weakness from the week before and made it a strength, and he did it. You only do that by understanding it and working at it and implementing it. He asks the right questions and he absorbs quickly and implements quickly, and, like I said, it’s fun.” TeamSLR has two wins with two different drivers this year – Sam Mayer at Road America and Mosack at Watkins Glen. There’s still two races left in the season. Talk about what you’ve accomplished this season and what you’d like to accomplish this weekend at VIR. “Obviously, it’s a competitive sport and you know where you stand each week, but my goals internally for this year had nothing to do with winning races. I knew the race wins would come if you do everything else below it right – the structure, the people, the driver training – those things it takes to win races at this level. And, in all honesty, it’s all new to me and us. We’ve done a lot of driver training over the years and we’ve been able to relate and all that, but with regard to running an operation the size that we have right now, we’ve leaned on a lot of people to try and shorten our learning curve and get honest feedback for ourselves – to make sure we’re not kidding ourselves, that we are doing well and we are getting better. So, the wins will come if we do what we’re supposed to do. Racing is not rocket science. It takes a lot of really smart people but, at the end of the day, it’s the right people in the right places with the right motivations. You lean on those people and you’ve got to have them, but the recipe to win is not rocket science.” What is your history at VIR? “VIR gave me my first Trans Am win (in 2018). VIR has been good to the M1 cars. We’re fast there, we win there, and we’ve also tumbled one pretty good and proved how safe they are. In any kind of racing, safety is a big deal, especially these cars. A lot of these guys come over here for training, so they want the safest thing they can find, or they’re racing here for the weekend and have to be back at a real job on Monday, so they want their car to be safe. VIR has been as good for the M1 as can be imagined, even in the bad times like when I took a tumble (in 2019) leading the race. It was big. It was really big. But it made a statement that the cars are safe and, as they say, out of negative comes a positive. Trust me, I didn’t want to take that ride, but I’ll take what it’s done for us.” What are the keys to making a fast lap at VIR? “The place is so intricate. It’s such a cool, little racetrack. There’s a lot of edginess to the racetrack, or uneasy corners or situations, so you want something that drives good and solid. I think having a good, solid racecar underneath you is a big deal, at least it’s a big focus of ours. We’ve got some little things we’ve worked hard on over the years from the driver’s seat that kind of just clicked with me when I saw it for the first time that are a little bit unorthodox in how you approach the place, but it still just comes down to a solid racecar.”