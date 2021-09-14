Thursday, Sep 16

Tuesday, Sep 14 88
Jim Beaver Resumes Best in the Desert Championship Chase in Laughlin
Professional off-road racer and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered by Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver will continue his pursuit of a Best in the Desert class championship this weekend at the UTV Legends Championship in Laughlin, Nevada. The #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR remains in the top three in UTV Pro Unlimited class points coming off of a strong run at Vegas to Reno, which saw an epic four-way battle for the lead in much of the race and ended with a second place finish.
 
“When we set our schedule for 2021, we fully expected to have some decent results, but what we’ve been able to accomplish in Best in the Desert so far this year has blown me away,” said Beaver. “We’ve got two races to make up two spots in the standings and go for the Unlimited class title, and our sights are set on making that happen. Laughlin has always been a challenge but we’re well prepared to take it on. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel!”
 
Since taking over “Mona Lisa” from Mitch Guthrie Jr. and moving into the Unlimited class, Beaver’s 2021 season has been one of his best in recent memory. He’s taken multiple podium finishes, including back-to-back runner-up results across two sanctioning bodies at Legacy Racing Association’s Baja Nevada and BITD’s Vegas to Reno, and has only finished outside of the top five once in any event this year.
 
The strong results have launched Beaver into the thick of a tight championship battle at the head of the Unlimited class, where he sits 24 points out of the division lead in third, and just three points out of second place. In order to take the next step, the #2915 team will need to conquer eight laps on the grueling 17-mile Laughlin course, well known for putting both cars and drivers under significant stress.
 
Beaver’s return to the cockpit comes in the midst of an incredible year for his media company, JB15. The organization’s clients cleaned up in last weekend’s World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway, with multiple race wins and championships. In addition, stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more on Apple Podcasts this week.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, Fistful of Bourbon, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Discount Tire, Gibson Exhaust, Rugged Radios, Pro Armor, HCR, Acronis, Impact Racing, Optimas Powersports, Northern Chill, Marwin Sports, and iRacing. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit DownAndDirtyShow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on all social media channels, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
