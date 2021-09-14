DeFrancesco heads to Monterey after Portland battle

|
Italian-Canadian Indy Lights racer Devlin DeFrancesco has his sights set on bouncing back this week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca after a troubled weekend in Portland.
DeFrancesco’s race in Round 15 on Saturday was compromised by an electrical issue that forced the 21-year-old to head to the pits twice before the green flag.
He eventually rejoined the race three laps down after his Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport crew solved the issue, but the race turned into a test session for DeFrancesco.
Sunday’s round 16 of the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires championship began well for DeFrancesco when he grabbed three places off the start with an aggressive move into turn 1, but he battled handling issues as the race continued and eventually crossed the line in seventh place.