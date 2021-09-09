West coast Indy Lights swing kicks off for DeFrancesco

|This weekend’s action kicks off on Friday with two test sessions, an official practice, and qualifying for Race 1. All Indy Lights teams will enjoy a total of more than four and half hours of track time to prepare for Rounds 15 and 16 of the series.
Saturday’s race goes green at 1:55 PM (US Pacific Time), with Sunday’s event scheduled for 10:30 AM.
Race fans can catch the action live on NBC’s Peacock streaming service throughout the weekend. REV TV will present the action for fans in Canada, while international fans can watch the live stream at The Race’s YouTube channel at the-race.com/youtube.
DeFrancesco’s 2021 Indy Lights campaign is backed by hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure innovators, Powertap Hydrogen; Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; world-class racing simulator manufacturer AIS; Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac; Seattle, WA-based Jones Soda Co; software and services company Fyllo; Seattle-WA and Sol Yoga.
PORTLAND SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 10:
9:00 AM-10:40 AM: Test 1
11:50 AM-1:45 PM: Test 2
3:00 PM-3:35 PM: Practice
4:35 PM-5:00 PM: Qualifying 1
Saturday, Sept 11:
11:25 AM-11:55 AM: Qualifying 2
1:55 PM-2:55 PM: Race 1
Sunday, Sept 12:
10:30 AM-11:30 AM: Race 2
(US Pacific time)