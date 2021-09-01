MAVTV September Broadcast Schedule

Monday, September 6 at 3:30 pm ET. Fans of custom car builds won’t want to miss this as the Lokar show is known for uncovering the latest trends in the always-evolving world of custom cars.



The MAVTV broadcast schedule this month has two live telecasts airing on Saturday, September 11, beginning with the Day 1 coverage of the MotoAmerica Supersport class from New Jersey Motorsports Park at 2:00 pm ET. That same day at 4:00 pm ET, MAVTV is set to air a live broadcast of the Pro Motocross Championship finale from Sacramento, California.



The following day, September 12, the Motorsports Network is giving race fans more MotoAmerica racing action with Day 2 coverage of the Supersport Class from New Jersey Motorsports Park at 1:00 pm ET.



Scheduled towards the last half of the month is a live Day 1 telecast of the MotoAmerica Series from Barber Motorsports Park on September 18 at 3:00 pm ET followed by Day 2 coverage on September 19 at 2:00 pm ET. Featured between the two MotoAmerica telecasts is a live broadcast of the Saturday, September 18 at 10:00 pm ET.



Following the MotoAmerica coverage on September 19, is the MAVTV premiere of the 8:00 pm ET and features Funny Cars, Pro Modified, Dragsters and more competing for big prize money. Sunday, September 19 will also mark the debut of the 10:00 pm ET. A new season of the Lokar Car Show airs. Fans of custom car builds won’t want to miss this as the Lokar show is known for uncovering the latest trends in the always-evolving world of custom cars.The MAVTV broadcast schedule this month has two live telecasts airing on, beginning with the Day 1 coverage of the MotoAmerica Supersport class from New Jersey Motorsports Park at. Thatat, MAVTV is set to air a live broadcast of the Pro Motocross Championship finale from Sacramento, California.The following day,, the Motorsports Network is giving race fans more MotoAmerica racing action with Day 2 coverage of the Supersport Class from New Jersey Motorsports Park atScheduled towards the last half of the month is a live Day 1 telecast of the MotoAmerica Series from Barber Motorsports Park onfollowed by Day 2 coverage on. Featured between the two MotoAmerica telecasts is a live broadcast of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series from Knoxville Raceway onFollowing the MotoAmerica coverage on, is the MAVTV premiere of the Mid-West Drag Racing Series . This new drag racing series debuts atand features Funny Cars, Pro Modified, Dragsters and more competing for big prize money.will also mark the debut of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association on MAVTV. A combination of sheer bravery and pure horsepower, the Kentucky Drag Boat Association unifies the bond between man and machine, but on water. Catch the top drag boat racers from Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, at



Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET.



Closing out the month’s broadcast schedule is the premiere of Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 pm ET. A new season of The 900 Series , an in-depth Porsche build and maintenance show, debuts onClosing out the month’s broadcast schedule is the premiere of MotorWeek . MotorWeek’s 41st season features popular segments such as Goss’ Garage, Motor News, Overdrive and more. Catch new episodes of the TV’s longest-running automotive series starting