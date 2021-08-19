Race Preview: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Since opening in 1997, World Wide Technology Raceway has been a racetrack of INDYCAR’s elite, with all 12 races won by drivers who had either won a series championship (or soon would) or an Indianapolis 500. Whether that trend continues Saturday night is to be determined, but it is a fact too significant to discount when sizing up the 24-car field. Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Sonsio Team Penske Chevrolet) and Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing) not only have combined to win the past four series championships, they were the race winners in last year’s doubleheader at this 1.25-mile track in Madison, Illinois. Newgarden also won the 2017 race, making him the track’s winningest INDYCAR driver. Thus, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN and the INDYCAR Radio Network) sets up well for the two veterans as they try to claw their way back into title contention. With four races remaining, Dixon is third in the standings, 34 points behind series leader and Ganassi teammate Alex Palou (No. 10 The American Legion Honda). Newgarden occupies the position behind Dixon, 55 points out of the lead. With the right set of circumstances, Palou is susceptible to losing as many as 48 points to another driver in this race. Something similar nearly happened in last week’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course when mechanical failure caused Palou to finish 27th of the 28 car-and-driver combinations. In other words, another shakeup is possible this weekend. Second-place Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet) enters this event 21 points out of the lead. His fifth-place finish at IMS, coupled with Palou’s trouble, cut 27 points out of his deficit and intensified the championship pursuit. Marcus Ericsson’s ninth-place finish in the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing drew him to within 62 points of the lead, increasing the chances of five drivers being in this title showdown. Saturday’s race is the last oval event and final night race of the season. The final three races – Sept. 12 at Portland International Raceway, Sept. 19 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Sept. 26 on the streets of Long Beach, California – will be staged on permanent road courses or temporary street circuits.