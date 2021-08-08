Crews Dominates In POWRi At I-55; Sweeps Ironman 55

Brent Crews led all 30 laps in dominant fashion to win the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday night, sweeping both nights of the Ironman 55.

The win is the third in the last four POWRi races for the 13-year-old sensation from Denver, North Carolina. It also marked the second night in a row that the CB Industries team led all 30 laps after Crews and teammate Ryan Timms combined to lead every lap on Friday night.

Starting from the pole position, Crews went straight to the lead and the only thing that would slow him would be caution flags. After a lap six caution, Crews would open up a 1.8-second lead by lap 12, only to see another yellow fly on lap 13.

After the restart, Crews stretched his lead back out to more than 1.4-seconds by lap 20 and then just continued to pull away, eventually winning by 3.205-seconds over second place Zach Daum. Point leader and fellow Toyota driver Bryant Wiedeman would finish third.

Also earning top-10 finishes on the night were Toyota drivers Kaylee Bryson in seventh and Cade Lewis in ninth.

With the weekend sweep, Crews has climbed up to second in the POWRi point standings, just 180 points behind Wiedeman.

POWRI returns to the track at Charleston (Ill.) Speedway, August 20.

TRD PR