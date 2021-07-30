Greg Van Alst adds Winchester Speedway to ARCA Menards Series schedule

CB Fabricating, a longtime partner with Greg Van Alst Motorsports has boosted its commitment to the team and will continue its role as the primary marketing partner of Van Alst’s No. 35 Ford.
Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.
Their 26,000 square foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures, and much more.
For the second consecutive race, not only is Van Alst racing for his second top-10 finish of the year on Saturday, but awareness too.
CB Fabricating president Chris Barkdull was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and will utilize the ARCA event to bring attentiveness and awareness to the disease as Barkdull continues treatment.
“We would not be racing at Winchester – heck any of these ARCA races this season without Chris,” added Van Alst. “He’s just not an investor or a partner in this thing – he’s family. When he was diagnosed, he was determined to do his part to educate the public and that is exactly what he is going to do.”
In addition to CB Fabricating, Top Choice Fence, Norton Transport, KRJ Race Products and Lintz Creative will serve as associate marketing partners for Van Alst’s eighth career ARCA start.
Earlier this month, Van Alst turned heads with a spirited fourth-place ARCA | CRA Super Late Model run in the historic 55th Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.
Throughout the 400 laps, Van Alst improved nine positions after his 13th place qualifying effort in the No. 35 CB Fabricating | Top Choice Fence Chevrolet.
Following Winchester, Van Alst’s next ARCA Menards Series race with regular crew chief Jim Long is nestled in the Irish Hills of Brooklyn, Mich. at Michigan International Speedway for the Michigan 200 on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021.
For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please stay tuned for a new website, but like them on Facebook
(Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter
(@GregVanAlst35).
The Calypso Lemonade 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Jul. 31 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for a short time later at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).