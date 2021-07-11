CBS Sports & Formula E Head to New York City for Rounds 10 & 11 on July 10-11

ABB FIA Formula E Championship heads to the United States for Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2021 season for the ABB New York City E-Prix with live television coverage airing across CBS Sports on Saturday, July 10 & Sunday, July 11. Six races remain in the Formula E season as the competition heats up with five teams within 15 points of first place in the team standings and six drivers within 15 points of first place in the driver standings .

Round 10 coverage begins at 3:00 PM, ET on Saturday, July 10 on CBS Sports Network with an ABB FIA Formula E Preview Show before the race action gets started at 4 PM, ET. Round 11 shifts to the CBS Television Network with broadcast coverage beginning at 1:00 PM, ET on Sunday, July 11. Sunday’s broadcast coverage will also stream live on Paramount+ Premium.

Edoardo Mortara of Rocket Venturi Racing is currently leading the driver standings in Season 7 and will be looking to capture his first championship. Also in the running, António Félix da Costa, who won the Season 6 Drivers' Championship, is looking to reclaim his title. Mercedes EQ and Jaguar Racing will be fighting to take the throne from DS TECHEETAH, who previously won the Teams’ Championship in both Seasons 5 & 6. All three teams are in the running and a victory by one of their drivers will secure their position at the top.

