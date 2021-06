Overnight storms in the area and more wet weather forecasted for Sunday afternoon into the evening have forced DIRTcar and Plymouth Speedway officials to cancel Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events.

The tours next head to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, IL, on Wednesday night, June 23, to kick off the second week of the 2021 Hell Tour campaign. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Series PR