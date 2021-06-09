Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Partners with SRX for 2021 Season

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers was announced today as an official series partner of this summer’s inaugural season of the Camping World SRX Series. The popular new adult vodka juice pouches will be featured throughout the six-race season, which kicks off on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.

The short-track series airing on CBS on Saturday nights boasts a star-studded roster of drivers including four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan and more coming together from an array of motorsports backgrounds. The racers will compete in identically prepared racecars on a variety of short tracks promising highspeed action and entertainment both in-person and on TV.

“All of us got into racing because it was fun, and fun is the driving force behind the Camping World SRX Series,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of the Camping World SRX Series. “We want to make sure our fans have a good time and enjoy the moment, and our friends at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers are helping us do just that. Kick back, sip on your vodka juice cooler and watch some of the best racers in the country battle it out for six straight weeks on the most iconic short tracks in America.”

As part of the partnership, Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers is the primary sponsor on a car that is sure to lead a lot of laps this season… the Pace Car! In what is certainly the ‘coolest’ Pace Car in racing, and a sure bet to be a fan favorite, Evernham and Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta set out to recreate the famous car in the Big Machine Records logo and they did not disappoint.

Big Machine CEO Borchetta said, “I’ve ALWAYS wanted to bring the Big Machine car to life and Ray was the perfect gear-head to make it happen.” Borchetta continues, “this series is about big personalities, fast cars and entertainment. I expect the racers to race hard, put on a great show and celebrate every win with a Spiked Cooler!”

Spiked Coolers will also be featured as a primary sponsor on one of the specialty-built race cars in the season opener.

To cap off the season, the Camping World SRX Series finale will take place in Big Machine Distillery’s backyard of Nashville, Tenn., which is rapidly establishing itself as the country’s top entertainment destination. The star-studded event will take place on July 17 at the legendary Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers are quickly growing in availability throughout the Midwest and other select states. The adult vodka juice pouches, which come in a variety of flavors, can also be found in the company’s popular tasting rooms in Nashville, and race fans will be able to purchase them at select tracks throughout the season. For a store locator showing where to purchase Spiked Coolers visit spikedcoolers.com.

