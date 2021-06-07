INKAS® Releases Next Generation Armored Cadillac Escalade

INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing is proud to present the redesigned next generation of a vehicle that has become a symbol of luxury over the last two decades: the armored Cadillac Escalade. Fortified with INKAS® innovative protective solutions and certified armored materials, this iconic vehicle becomes a fortress on wheels.

Under the hood, this armored Cadillac Escalade features a powerful 6.2-liter V-8 engine producing 420 hp coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and is available in standard RWD and 4WD options. For more controlled ride handling, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine can be added upon request. With the optimized independent rear suspension, this vehicle guarantees a smooth ride and provides the utmost comfort and luxury to its occupants.

This full-size luxury SUV boasts its symbolic front end, horizontal headlights, and stylish vertical taillights that span from bumper to roof. With an extended wheelbase, the armored Cadillac Escalade provides a spacious interior layout that comes fully equipped with high-end technology that enhances the driving experience. INKAS® raises the bar with key features that include a massive 38-inch OLED screen stretched across the dash, and exquisite seating wrapped in premium leather and offering heating and massage functionality. The armored Cadillac Escalade comes with hands-free Super Cruise, extended driver-assist features, digital rear-view mirror, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, lane keep assistance and more. This vehicle brings spaciousness and functionality, and includes an advanced entertainment system with a 36-speaker sound system compatible with Apple and Android. Individuals can even choose from a variety of high-quality upholstery and decorative elements to match their personal style.

The INKAS® Armored Cadillac Escalade is precision-built to exacting standards with innovative, light-weight ballistic armor, covering the vehicle with full, all-around protection. The armoring technologies ensure the vehicle is secured to the ballistic protection level of CEN 1063 BR6, while maintaining the vehicle’s original features. INKAS® has implemented its new proprietary armored overlap system, that offers protection for door seals by ensuring no bullets can penetrate them. Additional protective upgrades include sirens and PA systems, LED strobe lights, a blackout package, engine bay fire suppression system, door-assist mechanism to counteract the weight of armored doors, and much more.

The new INKAS® Armored Cadillac Escalade is now available for worldwide delivery to all major seaports, as well as airfreight upon special request. For additional information, please watch the video here or visit the vehicle’s page.