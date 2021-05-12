Indianapolis the next step for Devlin DeFrancesco's Indy Lights challenge

|
Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer Devlin DeFrancesco will take a key step on the "Road to Indy" when he does battle this weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the 2021 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship.
The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver has a pair of podiums to his credit and sits fourth in the points after four rounds in his rookie season in the Indy Lights championship.
Andretti Autosport and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport have both achieved great success in Indy Lights on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the past.
Indy Lights first ran on the Indy road course in 2014, with Andretti's Matthew Brabham taking pole position and the first-ever win. Over the six years of Indy Lights / Indianapolis Motor Speedway competition (the championship did not run in 2020 with the COVID-19 hiatus) – Andretti and Andretti Steinbrenner machines have scored five pole positions and taken six victories.
For Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 2018 was a year to remember with Colton Herta taking both wins that season.