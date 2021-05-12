Formula E and FIA extend commitment to FIA Girls on Track with ABB becoming global partner

Wednesday, May 12 57
Formula E and FIA extend commitment to FIA Girls on Track with ABB becoming global partner
Formula E and the FIA have today announced a six year extension to their collaboration of the FIA Girls on Track programme, with ABB, Formula E’s title partner, joining the initiative as its first global partner.
 
FIA Girls on Track was launched by the FIA Women in Motorsport commission in 2018 to raise awareness and increase the number of women in motorsport by unlocking opportunities and giving many their first experience in the industry.
 
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been hosting the grassroots programme since its inception, inviting young women aged between 8 and 18
years-old to discover, for free, different aspects of the motorsport industry through activities and workshops promoting inclusivity in an innovative, engaging and positive manner.
 
ABB now joins FIA Girls on Track as the first global partner. This new collaboration aims to increase outreach in key markets and grow the programme across new territories, benefitting countless young women and providing them access to new learning materials and opportunities. FIA Girls on Track will feature at four events during each ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season and stage ancillary events to promote the role of women in motorsport by educating and inspiring the next generation.
 
Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with the FIA Girls on Track programme, a core pillar of our commitment to provide young women with opportunities across motorsport. ABB works closely with the team at Formula E on many of our strategic projects, so it’s a natural fit for them to become the first global partner of our FIA Girls on Track initiative. After a successful start to the programme, we’re looking forward to extending its reach and impact in collaboration with both ABB and the FIA.”
 
Michèle Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said: “Our FIA Girls on Track events have already opened thousands of young eyes to the many and varied career opportunities in motor sport, and to further develop this programme with Formula E and ABB as a global partner is another great step towards driving diversity and inclusion. If we are to increase female participation it is so important to enthuse and inspire at a young age. This extended partnership between the FIA, the Women in Motorsport Commission and Formula E can only help increase awareness that the sport provides equal opportunities to everyone, and the enjoyable but educational Girls on Track activities will hopefully encourage young girls to choose third level studies oriented towards our Industry.”
 
Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer of ABB, said: “The FIA Girls on Track- ABB Formula E project is the ideal opportunity for us to further our involvement in the sport and continue to use it as a way to help inspire and empower the next generation of women. It is another example of how we at ABB are working with the communities of which we are a part, to provide impactful support across three pillars: education, diversity and inclusion, as well as care for communities.”
 
Audiences can plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. @FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
