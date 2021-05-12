Strong Sophomore Effort for Mia Chapman Continues with Top 10 at Silver State 300

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman scored her first top 10 of the 2021 desert racing season in Saturday’s Best in the Desert Silver State 300. Driving the #1937 Polaris RZR in the UTV Pro NA class, Chapman teamed up with co-driver Shane Till to finish the 278-mile course in 6:35:16.395, good enough for 10th place among the nearly two dozen entries that showed up in the challenging division.

“I’m stoked to have made it through our first two events of the year with two finishes, and it’s even better to be able to say we took a top 10 at Silver State,” said Chapman. “People definitely hyped up this race to me with the elevation and all the different scenery, and it didn’t disappoint in the slightest. We keep getting faster as I keep getting more comfortable behind the wheel, and we’re only going to be better next time out. Thanks to Shane for the spot-on navigation all day, everyone on the team, and all our sponsors!”

One of the biggest events of the season for BITD and worth double points in the season-long championship, this year’s Silver State 300 marked Chapman’s first attempt at running the event. For the second race in a row, she completed the whole event without a flat on her Yokohama Super Digger III tires, which took on the diverse terrain without issue.

Through two rounds of the 2021 Best in the Desert season, just her second since switching from short course to desert racing, Chapman sits unofficially in the top five in the championship standings. Finishing both of the opening races, including the double-points event at Silver State, have her in a strong position to carry on further momentum in UTV Pro NA competition for the rest of the year.