Force Indy Gears Up for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Force Indy race team is set to compete in its first series of home races, at the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Myles Rowe will pilot the #99 Force Indy car in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix of Indianapolis, during the weekend of May 13th – 15th. On December 3rd, 2020, the formation of the new USF2000 race team, co-owned by African American business leader and Team Principal Rod Reid, was first announced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Coming off of St. Pete, I knew we drove well. The team was spot on in regard to car prep. Everything was flowing really well. There was a great deal of disappointment that we weren’t able to pull out a finish, if not a top five finish,” says Team Principal Rod Reid. “The team is ready, excited and anxious to see if we can get back to running upfront since we’re going to have three races in two days. We’re working on being consistent and finishing well.”

Force Indy driver Myles Rowe, “I am ambitious and hungrier than ever and ready to completely maximize the result for the Indy Grand Prix.”

Since the age of four, Atlanta-native Myles Rowe has been fascinated with all things racing. He’s a past winner of the 2018 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series. In 2016, he was awarded two “Search for the Champion” grand prize championships from the Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ iconic Champion® brand. At the age of 12, he won the Procup Karting Championship during his first full season of racing. He’s competed in the TAG Junior category in the Superkarts USA, World Karting Association, and the United States Pro Kart Series. When he’s not racing, Rowe is a rising senior at Pace University, studying film and screen studies.

For 30 years, USF2000 has been the formative step in the ladder system, which culminates in scholarship opportunities in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This program has grown into a proven pipeline for open-wheel racing’s future stars. The Force Indy team looks to benefit from the tutelage of the legendary Team Penske, winners of a record 18 Indianapolis 500’s and 16 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championships.