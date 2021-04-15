Travis Pastrana to Compete at Atlanta Super TT

Motorsports legend Travis Pastrana will attempt to add a Progressive American Flat Track victory to his slam-dunk Hall of Fame résumé. Along with his numerous national titles, Pastrana has earned an astonishing 11 X Games gold medals -- nine on two wheels and two on four. He’s set to race the Atlanta Super TT in AFT Singles competition aboard the #199 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F on Saturday, May 1, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Atlanta Super TT marks Progressive AFT’s debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Atlanta Super TT takes the basic formula of a traditional dirt track TT, which generally includes one right-hand turn and a jump, and kicks it up a notch. The track will feature the inclusion of an extended pavement section that will allow racers to do battle on the famed quad-oval’s start/finish straight.

“The Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway takes Progressive AFT to the next level,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “Having Travis Pastrana, one of the all-time greats, come and test his mettle against our Progressive AFT athletes creates a mouthwatering spectacle for the fans. We can’t wait!”

TTs are known as the great equalizer of the flat track circuit – requiring a true command of the motorcycle, beyond the traditional dirt oval. This challenge has been accepted by many well-known guest riders from other disciplines, including Pastrana’s buddy and two-time Buffalo Chip TT-winner Ryan Sipes.

“I haven’t been able to beat Ryan Sipes at anything on two wheels in a very long time,” said Pastrana. “It probably won’t happen at the Atlanta Super TT, but I bet him $1 that it would. Either way, it’s going to be a lot of fun trying!”

The 2018 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year, Pastrana first became known to the world as a prodigious motocross ace. He was then the leading force in establishing freestyle motocross as a mainstream sensation, pioneering his hit adrenaline-fueling exhibition Nitro Circus.

Pastrana most recently etched his name into the record books with his tribute to the original daredevil, Evel Knievel, by successfully completing all three of his famous jumps – a leap over 52 cars, 16 bus and the iconic fountain at Caesars Palace – all on an Indian Motorcycle FTR750.

Pastrana cemented his claim as an all-purpose motorsports icon by also excelling in four-wheeled competition; he secured four consecutive Rally America titles while also running up front in NASCAR, Global Rallycross and Sports Car Racing competition.

Tickets for the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT on Saturday, May 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available for purchase now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com